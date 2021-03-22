Pirates stand fifth after two rounds at Brook Valley

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina University men’s golf team is in fifth place following 36 holes at the 2021 ECU Intercollegiate at Brook Valley. The Pirates shot 11-over-par 587 (290-297) on Monday and are 13 strokes behind first-place Coastal Carolina.

The event, which concludes with 18 holes Tuesday, is being played on the par-72 Ellis Maples Design course at Brook Valley Country Club.

Senior Tim Bunten is tied for ninth at 1-over-par 145 (72-73) and eight strokes off the lead. Bunten was 2-over-par through 27 holes, but rallied on shoot 2-under-par on the final 18 with a trio of birdies. Fifth-year senior Patrick Stephenson and junior Jack Massei stand two strokes behind their teammate at 3-over-par 147 (73-74).

Redshirt sophomore Connor Jones leads the Pirates’ B team at 4-over-par 148 (73-75). Jones stood 2-under-par through 25 holes before shooting three under on the final 11 holes with a double bogey, three bogeys and seven pars.

Coastal Carolina leads the 13-team field at 2-under-par 574 (282-292), seven strokes in front of second-place Appalachian State at 5-over-par 581 (287-294). Loyola Maryland’s Evan Brown sits atop the individual leaderboard at 7-under-par 137 (71-66).

The third round gets underway at 8 a.m. with teams teeing off the No. 1 and No. 10 tees.