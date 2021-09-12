Pirates start off tennis season with matches in Virginia

LYNCHBURG, VA. – Four Pirates made their debuts as the East Carolina women’s tennis team opened the fall campaign at the Liberty Invitational.

“This is exactly the type of weekend we were looking for,” said head coach Kirstin Burgess. “We learned a lot about ourselves this weekend and saw where we can go from here. We are a very young team and it definitely showed in the third set tiebreakers. We are going to take these lessons and keep pressing forward this fall to prepare for our season in the fall.”

Martina Muzzolon was the first Pirate to get in the win column, beating Michaela Ode Mitre of Liberty 7-5, 6-4 to open the weekend. Muzzolon picked up her second singles win of the weekend when she beat Marshall’s Madi Bellow 6-4, 6-2, finishing the weekend with a 2-1 record. Ines Bachir el Bouhali and Alisha Hussain each got singles wins as well. The Pirates came close to picking up more victories but went 1-6 in third-set tiebreakers.

In doubles action, Hussain and Muzzolon got their first win as a pairing, beating Marshall’s Emma Vanderhyden and Aisling McGrane.

The Pirates will be back in action next weekend at the Elon Invitational. Play will start on Friday in Elon, N.C.

Singles Results

Vs. Liberty

Martina Muzzlon (East Carolina) def. Michaela Ode Mitre (Liberty) 7-5, 6-4

Maria Juliana Parra Romero (Liberty) def. Ines Bachir el Bouhali (East Carolina) 6-1, 6-3

Eloise Saraty (Liberty) def. Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 4-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-6)

Maretha Burger (Liberty) def. Alisa Diercksen (East Carolina) 7-6 (6), 6-0

Tiffany Nguyen (Liberty) def. Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-2)

Vs. Wiliam & Mary

Hedda Gurholt (W&M) def. Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) 6-3, 6-4

Ines Bachir el Bouhali (East Carolina) def Elisa van Meeteren (W&M) 1-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-3)

Lisa Fukutoku (W&M) def. Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 4-6,6-3, 1-0 (10-6)

Emma Fernald (W&M) def. Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (10-6)

Alisia Manolescu (W&M) def. Alisa Diercksen (East Carolina) 6-0, 6-1

Vs. Marshall

Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Madi Ballow (Marshall) 6-4, 6-2

Emma Vanderheyden (Marshall) def. Ines Bachir el Bouhali (East Carolina) 1-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-5)

Liz Stefancic (Marshall) def. Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-1, 2-6, 1-0 (10-2)

Alisha Hussain (ECU) def. Gabrielle Clairotte (Marshall) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles Results

Vs. Liberty

Tiffany Nguyen/ Maria Juliana Parra Romero (Liberty) def. Ines Bachir el Bouhali/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-3

Maretha Burger/ Alexandra Almborg (Liberty) def. Alisa Diercksen/Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) 6-3

Eloise Saraty/ Esther Lovato (Liberty) def. Alisha Hussain (East Carolina)/ Kara Joseph (Marshall) 6-4

Vs. William & Mary

Mila Saric/ Raffaela Alhach (W&M) def. Ines Bachir el Bouhali/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-3

Emma Fernald/ Hedda Gurholt (W&M) def. Alisa Diercksen/Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) 6-4

Elisa van Meeteren/ Kensie Cricchio (W&M) def. Alisa Hussain (East Carolina)/Kara Joseph (Marshall) 6-1

Vs. Marshall

Alisha Hussain/Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Emma Vanderheyden/Aisling McGrane (Marshall) 6-2

Rieke Gillar/Kara Joseph (Marshall) def. Ines Bachir el Bouhali/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-4