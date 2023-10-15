GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team looked to be in command, then looked to be down and out, then somehow stole a draw when Annabelle Abbott scored with seven seconds remaining against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane on Sunday afternoon in Johnson Stadium.

All four goals came in the second half in a rollercoaster affair on a blustery fall day.



The Pirates (8-3-4, 3-1-2 AAC) opened the game playing into the wind but were still able to find plenty of chances. A shot from Emma Sheehan in front of goal was the best of the bunch but even it went wide for a scoreless opening 45.



The home side finally got on the board and out in front in the 51st minute when Juliana Viera’s corner was deflected into the goal for the Uruguayan’s first goal in Purple and Gold.



Then Tulsa (3-7-5, 1-1-4 AAC) had their great run. The Golden Hurricane caught the Pirates out of position, and they did it multiple times and they did it in quick succession.



Tulsa’s first goal was a gimme in the 77th minute; a three-on-one break that gave Maeve English no chance. Jordan Frederick slid the ball over to Jadyn Chee and she drilled it for a 1-1 tie.



The second goal came not long after, just a second over 78 minutes played. That one was a rocket, scored in traffic from the right side by Frederick. Once again it gave the keeper no chance.



The Pirates could have been resigned to an ugly defeat, but they kept pushing. Even when it looked dire the team gave themselves a shot and they finally cashed in with just seven seconds to play when Annabelle Abbott took a pass from Sydney Schnell and fired a missile from outside the box with found its home inside the upper left corner of the net.



ECU fended off Tulsa’s last-ditch effort as time expired and the teams shared the point.



Key Stats

The Pirates outshot Tulsa 19-9, but Tulsa put more shots on frame by a 6-5 margin.

The Pirates earned six corners to Tulsa’s one.

Up Next

The Pirates hit the road for their Texas swing as they take on SMU on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.