GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina baseball and women’s golf teams have received American Athletic Conference Team Academic Excellence Awards for the 2022-23 school year, according to an announcement by the league Thursday morning.

The Pirate baseball squad captured the honor for an unprecedented eighth-straight season while the women’s golf team was recognized for the first time since 2017-18. The award goes to the team with the highest annual grade point average in each sport the conference sponsors.

In addition to the baseball and women’s golf teams’ recognition, 267 Pirate student-athletes were named to the 2022-23 AAC All-Academic Team. To be eligible for the honor, a nominee must have competed in an American Athletic Conference-sponsored sport, attained a minimum grade-point average of 3.00 for the preceding academic year, and completed a minimum of two consecutive semesters or three consecutive quarters of academic work, with a total of 18 semester or 27 quarter credits, not including remedial courses.

The four-time defending AAC regular season champion ECU baseball club sported a 3.57 cumulative grade point average in 2022-23 and has registered a 3.41 or higher GPA for the past six academic cycles – including a program-best 3.64 mark in 2020-21. The squad posted a fall GPA of 3.62 and followed it up with a 3.52 showing in the spring.

Under Head Coach Cliff Godwin, a two-time Academic All-America selection as a player at ECU, the Pirates have put upwards of 400 student-athletes on the East Carolina Director of Athletics Honor Roll (3.0 or higher GPA). In Godwin’s nine years leading the program, over 150 players have earned AAC All-Academic Team honors – including 35 members of the 2023 team.

The women’s golf team had all seven of its student-athletes earn a spot on the 2022-23 AAC All-Academic Team. The squad produced a 3.76 GPA, including a 3.66 in the fall and 3.86 in the spring.

A total of 10 Pirate squads put at least 80 percent of its roster on the AAC All-Academic Team, including baseball (35 of 38/92.1 percent), men’s golf (8 of 9/88.9 percent), women’s basketball (12 of 15/80 percent), women’s golf (7 of 7/100 percent), lacrosse (30 of 32/93.8 percent), soccer (25 of 29/86.2 percent), softball (21 of 23/91.3 percent), swimming and diving (23 of 27/85.2 percent), women’s tennis (8 of 8/100 percent) and volleyball (16 of 17/94.1 percent).

Nominations for the All-Academic Team are submitted by each of the American Athletic Conference’s member institutions. They are then reviewed and approved by the American Athletic Conference Academic Affairs Committee.

2022-23 AAC Team Academic Excellence Awards

Baseball – East Carolina

Men’s Basketball – Cincinnati

Women’s Basketball – Cincinnati

Men’s Cross Country – Cincinnati

Women’s Cross Country – SMU

Football – Cincinnati

Men’s Golf – Wichita State

Women’s Golf – East Carolina

Women’s Lacrosse – Cincinnati

Women’s Rowing – UCF

Men’s Soccer – UCF

Women’s Soccer – Memphis

Softball – Wichita State

Men’s Swimming and Diving – Cincinnati

Women’s Swimming and Diving – Houston

Men’s Tennis – South Florida

Women’s Tennis – Cincinnati

Men’s Indoor Track and Field – Tulsa

Women’s Indoor Track and Field – Tulsa

Men’s Outdoor Track and Field – Tulsa

Women’s Outdoor Track and Field – Tulsa

Women’s Volleyball – Memphis