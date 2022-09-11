GREENVILLE, N.C. – After two shifts to the scheduled gametime and a second half weather delay, the East Carolina soccer team finally took a 2-1 victory over the Florida Gators on Sunday at Johnson Stadium. Both Pirate goals were scored once again by Carsen Parker.

After a scoreless battle in the first half, Florida opened the scoring in the 49th minute when a cross into the box found the arm of Jazmin Ferguson for a penalty. Delaney Tauzel made no question and drove the ball into the bottom left corner.

Less than 10 minutes later though, with the rain pouring down, it was a long ball into the box for Parker where she was taken down in front of goal which earned PK of the Pirates a chance of their own. Parker lined up to take the shot herself and finished confidently into the right side of the goal.

The game took a pause in the 77th minute due first to standing water on the pitch, then due to lightning in the area. After a brief delay, the game resumed and with only six minutes to play, the Pirates earned a free kick from just outside the box. It was Parker who struck the ball again, this time perfectly firing the ball low and around the wall, picking out the lower left corner of the goal.

Parker’s perfectly placed second goal proved to be the game winner. The six-game unbeaten streak is the best by ECU since 2013.

The win over a Power Five opponent was the first since a 2-1 overtime victory over N.C. State in 2010 and the first ever over an SEC foe. 11 teams all time have won NCAA titles in women’s soccer, in the last two games the Pirates have beaten two of them (George Mason ’84 and Florida ’98).



With the Gator goal coming from a penalty, the Pirates have still yet to allow a goal from the run of play in 570 minutes and 27 seconds.

Parker has now scored four games over the last two games for four on the season, a new career high.

The Pirates were outshot 18-10 and 5-3 but made the most of their chances. Maeve English made three saves herself and the Pirate Defense contributed a team save.

Up Next

The Pirates hit the road to Dallas, Texas to take on the SMU Mustangs on Thursday at 8 p.m. eastern. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.