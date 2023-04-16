GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team was unable to pull off its first series sweep of the season as the Pirates fell 6-3 to Memphis on Sunday afternoon at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.

The Pirates (25-20, 3-9 AAC) could not recover from a slow start as Memphis (8-34, 2-10 AAC) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first frame and added on another run in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. ECU would get on the board after Mackenzie Kila advanced to second on a Tiger error to score Dafne Mercado and Kylee Schojan in the bottom of the second inning to make the score 3-2.

ECU would knot the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third behind Bailee Wilson’s home run to left field but Memphis would quickly answer in the top of the fourth, scoring a run off of Addy Bullis who relieved Jordan Hatch in the start of the inning.

The Pirates would go without a hit over the next two innings and Memphis would make them pay with two more runs in the top of the sixth to increase the lead to 6-3. ECU would have a chance to score in the bottom of the sixth but Bailee Wilson was thrown out at third base and the Pirates would strand two runners.

Bullis (13-9) surrendered three hits and three runs in three innings of action while Hallie Siems (4-10) tossed three strikeouts in five innings for the win and Rylee Dugar allowed no hits or runs in two innings for the save.

Up Next

The Pirates face N.C. Central at home for a midweek clash on Wednesday at 4 p.m. on ESPN+.