GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team fell 9-0 in five innings to Tulsa in its series opener with the Golden Hurricane on Friday evening at Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



Taudrea Sinnie tallied two hits on the day for the Pirates (27-25, 3-13 AAC) who were playing catch-up the entire game and exhausted three pitchers against the Golden Hurricane’s offense.



Tulsa (21-27, 7-9 AAC) held an early 1-0 lead but the Pirates would threaten to score after Sinnie hit a single and advanced over to third. ECU would fail to capitalize with runners on second and third as Sinnie was rundown going to home and the Pirates would exit the inning with two runners stranded.



The Golden Hurricane’s Haley Morgan would extend Tulsa’s lead to 2-0 after a solo homer and Claira Skaggs would hit a homerun of her own in the top of the fourth leading to Payton Hudson taking Addy Bullis’ spot in the circle in an attempt to stop the bleeding. The Golden Hurricane would keep the scoring binge going with a two RBI double from Morgan and an additional run to push Tulsa to a comfortable 6-0 lead.



Morgan would seal the run-rule win for Tulsa with another two RBI double to put Tulsa up 9-0 in the top of the fifth and despite a triple from Sinnie in the bottom of the frame, ECU was unable to score a run to extend the game.



Bullis (14-11) surrendered five earned runs and five hits in 3.1 innings of work in the loss while Maura Moore (12-12) only allowed two hits and tossed three strikeouts in five innings for the win.



Up Next

East Carolina will look to even the series tomorrow at 2 p.m. on ESPN+.