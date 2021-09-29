‘Pirates Supporting Pirates’ returns

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pirate Club is bringing back the popular “Pirates Supporting Pirates” initiative with added benefits for businesses according to an announcement by Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson on Wednesday.

“Pirates Supporting Pirates” is a partnership between local businesses and the Pirate Club.



The Pirate Club is unveiling enhanced benefits for “Pirates Supporting Pirates” businesses, including participation in the Pirate Perks program, exposure on ECUPirates.com and all Pirate Club social media channels along with discounted group ticket rates. Pirate Perks provides Pirate Club and Student Pirate Club members exclusive discounts from local businesses which affiliated with the Pirate Club.



“It has been a tough 18 months for our local community and surrounding region,” Robinson said. “Many businesses continue to struggle or are beginning the process of rebuilding and ‘Pirates Supporting Pirates’ will aid in the recovery for all businesses. We still see the ‘Pirates Supporting Pirates’ stickers in windows from the past and felt it was important to restart the program with added benefits.”



Businesses joining “Pirates Supporting Pirates” at the Buccaneer Level ($500) annually in the Pirate Club will receive the following:

Membership Card

Window Decal

Listed on ECUPirates.com and in Pirate Perks section of website.

Monthly drawing

Businesses will be highlighted on all Pirate Club social media channels and Pirate Club email distribution.

Discounted group ticket rates for purchases of 10 or more tickets.

Discount rental rates for ECU’s Harvey Hall and TowneBank Tower for company events.

Complimentary tickets to an ECU Baseball Game in May as a token of appreciation.

Drawings will be held on the first of every month for members of “Pirates Supporting Pirates.” Prizes will include a visit from PeeDee to a business, a visit from an ECU head coach, pregame field passes to a football game, tickets to various Pirate sporting events and behind the scenes facility tours.



An individual with an existing Pirate Club account must join as a business at the Buccaneer level to receive benefits. Any business already at Buccaneer level or above will automatically be registered with “Pirates Supporting Pirates.”



Pirate Club Assistant Director of Development Danielle Morrin will be the main contact for “Pirates Supporting Pirates.” Morrin can be reached at (252) 737-4945 or at morrind16@ecu.edu.