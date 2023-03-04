GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina softball team earned a sweep on day two of the Pirate Invitational, squeaking by Monmouth 1-0 and taking down Saint Joseph’s 5-4 with a game-winning run from Anna Sawyer on Saturday afternoon inside Max R. Joyner Stadium.

The Pirates (16-4) will wrap up the Pirate Invitational with a rematch against Maryland at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+. The Terps shutout the Pirates 5-0 on Friday.

Game One: East Carolina 1, Monmouth 0

The offense for both teams would struggle throughout the game but ECU would get the game’s only run after Joie Fittante hit a single RBI to score Sydney Yoder, who got on base due to a wild pitch. The Pirates would have another opportunity in the bottom of the third with Yoder on second base to add to their lead but Monmouth would escape the inning after a Pirate ground out.

Jordan Hatch (7-2) would keep Monmouth off the scoreboard, allowing only three hits for the rest of the game to earn the win. Hatch tossed eight strikeouts in seven innings in the circle. Billie Kerwood (0-4) allowed five hits and the game-deciding run for the loss.

Game Two: East Carolina 5, Saint Joseph’s 4

After five and a half scoreless innings, the Pirates would go up 2-0 after Taylor Edwards hit a double RBI to score Yoder and Sawyer. Taylor Woodring would hit a sacrifice fly to score Logan Sutton and give ECU a 3-0 lead with three outs needed to close the game out.

Saint Joseph’s would have other ideas as the Hawks would record two hits and bring into two unearned runs after a Pirate error. The Hawks would bring in two more unearned runs after a single from Payton Baxter to turn a 3-0 deficit into a 4-3 lead.

Taudrea Sinnie would hit a single and Sawyer would follow with a double to center field to score Sinnie and knot the game at 4-4. The Pirates would load the bases and Logan Sutton would bring Sawyer home after grounding out to give ECU the thrilling win.

Addy Bullis (9-1) picked up the win with seven strikeouts in seven innings of action while Taylor Trowbridge (2-3) took the loss with two earned runs in one inning of play.