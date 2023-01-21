STATESBORO, Ga. – For the second consecutive week, the East Carolina women’s swimming and diving team completed a Saturday meet sweep of Georgia Southern (196-104) and North Florida (219-75) inside the Aquatics Center at the RAC.

With the two wins, the Pirates closed out the regular season with an 8-3 overall record.

“Great team wins today,” ECU Head Coach Matt Jabs said. “We have been building momentum throughout the season and now will turn our total focus to the American Athletic Conference Championships.”

On the day, ECU set four pool records, claimed 14 of 16 events against Georgia Southern and swept North Florida in all 16 events. Senior Polina Rukosuev set the 500 (5:02.54) and 1000 (10:17.96) freestyle marks, while graduate student Brynna Wolfe posted the top time in the 200 backstroke (2:03.37). The 400-medley relay team of Wolfe, senior Caitlin Reynera, freshman Sara Kalawaska and classmate Emilee Hamblin glided to a pool record time of 3:51.61.

The 200-yard freestyle team of sophomore Laura Kellberg, graduate student Randi Palandro, Wolfe and freshman Heidi Bruining took home first place with a time of 1:38.12. Bruining won the 200 free (1:53.70) and 200 breaststroke (2:19.96), Wolfe took home first in the 100 backstroke (56.39), Reynera won the 100 breaststroke (1:04.47) and 200 IM (2:10.04), Hamblin won the 200 fly (2:05.55), while Kalwaska won the 100 fly (57:56).

Senior Anna Otto won the 3-meter dive with a score of 280.20 and qualified for the NCAA Zones, which will be held March 3-5 in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Pirates return to the pool and diving well on Monday, Feb. 13 when they patriciate in the 2023 AAC Championships. The six-day event will be held on the campus of SMU in Dallas, Texas.