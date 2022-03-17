GREENVILLE, N.C. – Battling not only their opponents but also the weather which included a delay, the East Carolina women’s tennis team fell to William & Mary 4-0 on Wednesday.

ECU drops to 2-10 on the season while William & Mary improves to 4-6.

The doubles point needed all three matches to be decided. The Tribe struck first, winning on court one. But ECU answered with Anne Lou Champion and Martina Mazzalon winning 7-5 on court three. Court two also was tied at 5-5, but Alisa Diercksen and Sofia Cerezo Holgado fell to Raffaela Alhach and Elisa Van Meeteren 7-5.

After the tight doubles play, there was a weather delay and the Tribe grabbed control of the match once it restarted. Mila Saric topped Diercksen 6-1, 6-1 on court one. William & Mary grabbed another point when Hedda Gurholt beat Muzzolon on court two. The match was clinched with Champion falling to Emma Fernald on court six.

East Carolina will be back in action next Wednesday with a trip to NC Central.