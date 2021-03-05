Pirates take 13-2 win over Appalachian State in Keith LeClair opener

GREENVILLE, N.C. – No. 17 East Carolina scored three runs in the third inning and then added runs in the fifth through eighth frames walking away with a 13-2 win over Appalachian State on Friday during opening round action of the 18th Annual Keith LeClair Classic at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates improve to 7-2 on the season, while the Mountaineers drop to 6-3.

Trailing 1-0 in the home half of the third, ECU took its first lead at 3-1 and never really looked back. Connor Norby singled to left field to start the stanza and moved to second on Thomas Francisco’s walk. Alec Markarewicz plated the first run with a double to right center putting runners at second and third with one out. A balk by Tyler Tuthill allowed Francisco to score and advanced Makarewicz to third before Seth Caddell’s ground out to third scored the final run of the inning.

Carter Spivey (1-0) earned the win in relief working 1.1 scoreless frames with a pair of walks and three strikeouts. The right entered the contest with two runners on and two outs before getting Andrew Terrell to ground out ending the inning. Starter Tyler Smith allowed two runs (both earned) on two hits with four walk and three strikeouts in 3.2 frames. Nate Nabholz (1.0 IP), Nick Logusch (2.0 IP, 6 Ks) and Josh Grosz (1.0 IP, 2 Ks) tossed the final four scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Tuthill (1-1) suffered the loss after giving up five runs (all earned) on four hits with four free passes and three strikeouts in his five innings of work. From there, App State used four arms out of the pen in Noah Hill (1.0 IP, 1 R), Ben Peterson (1.0 IP, 3 Rs, 2 ERs), Cam Roberts (0.2 IP, 4 Rs) and AJ Stinson (0.1 IP).

App State jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top half of the third inning. Hayden Cross led off the frame with a walk, took second on a groundout and scored on Luke Drumheller’s RBI single to right field.

The Mountaineers pulled within one, 3-2, thanks to a bases loaded walk by Bailey Welch. With two away in the fourth, Robbie Young (walk), Cross (single) and Alex Leshock (hit by pitch) filled the bases for Welch.

Caddell’s team-leading fourth home run of the season extended the Pirates lead to 5-3 in the fifth inning. Francisco singled up the middle with one out and came around to score on Caddell’s two-out shot to left-center.

ECU added a run in the sixth on an error, one in the seventh thanks to a wild pitch and six in the eighth capping the scoring at 13-2. The six-run frame was highlighted by five ECU hits with seven consecutive runners reaching base to begin the stanza. Norby (single), Francisco (single), Markarewicz (single), Ben Newton (2 RBI double) and Garrett Chandler (single) all plated runs in the eighth frame.

Seven Pirates tallied a combined 10 hits, while nine different players drew a walk in the contest. Norby registered his team-leading seventh multi-hit game with two base knocks, while Francisco (third multi-hit) and Makarewicz (second) both added two hits apiece. Caddell drove in three in matchup to go along with Makarewicz and Newton’s two-RBI games.

ECU and App State will continue the three-game set on Saturday, March 6 with a 2 p.m. (ET) scheduled first pitch with the broadcast being streamed on ESPN+.

Post-Game Notes:

For the second straight game, ECU’s opponent scored first when Cross touched home on Drumheller’s single to right in the third inning … Under seventh-year head coach Cliff Godwin, the Pirates are 154-41 (6-1 in 2021) when scoring first, while the Pirates are 67-74 (1-1 in 2021) when their opponents score first …

Connor Norby extended his hit streak to 16-straight games with his single to left field in the third inning, which is tied for 13th in the ECU annuals since 2000 … He walked in the first frame pushing his on-base streak to 16 game … Recorded his team-leading seventh multi-hit game of the season and 15th of his career…

Nick Logusch struck out all six batters he faced, which was a career-high …

The Pirate pitching staff fanned 14 batters in the game marking the seventh consecutive game with double-digit punch outs (eighth time this season) …

For the first time this season, ECU drew more walks (nine) than it had strikeouts (seven) …

The Pirates improved to 38-14 all-time in the Keith LeClair Classic with the victory …