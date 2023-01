LYNCHBURG, Va. – After falling in a tight 4-2 decision to Liberty, the East Carolina women’s tennis team defeated Longwood 4-1 to wrap up the day at the Liberty Tennis Complex.

The Pirates improve to 2-2 for the 2023 campaign, moving halfway to last season’s win total.

ECU won the doubles point against Liberty but dropped four of the six singles bouts to see the host Flames pick up the win. East Carolina then bounced back to capture the doubles point and three of the six singles matchups against Longwood to salvage a split of the day.

Up Next: East Carolina battles Georgetown in a neutral site match in Rocky Mount, N.C. on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Liberty 4, East Carolina 2

Singles Play

No. 1 – Maria Juliana Parra Romero (Liberty) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (ECU) – 6-3, 6-0

No. 2 – Marina Davtyan (Liberty) def. Ines Bachir (ECU) – 6-2, 4-6, 6-3

No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) vs. Esther Lovato (Liberty) – 4-6, 6-4, Unfinished

No. 4 – Tiffany Nguyen (Liberty) def. Alisha Hussain (ECU) – 6-4, 6-3

No. 5 – Joan Madi (ECU) def. Micaela Ode Mitre (Liberty) – 6-4, 6-4

No. 6 – Maretha Burger (Liberty) def. Laura Becker (ECU) – 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

Order of Finish: 1, 5, 4, 6, 2

Doubles Play

No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Davtyan/Parra Romero (Liberty) – 6-1

No. 2 – Muzzolon/Ortiz (ECU) def. Burger/Lovato (Liberty) – 6-3

No. 3 – Nguyen/Ode Mitre (Liberty) def. Becker/Madi (ECU) – 6-2

Order of Finish: 1, 2, 3

Team Records: Liberty 2-1, East Carolina 1-2

East Carolina 4, Longwood 1

Singles Play

No. 1 – Emma Nurgazieva (Longwood) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz – 6-3, 7-6

No. 2 – Ines Bachir (ECU) def. Sophia Marchetta (Longwood) – 7-6, 6-0

No. 3 – Martina Muzzolon (ECU) def. Karina Rizvanova (Longwood) – 7-6, 6-2

No. 4 – Alisha Hussain (ECU) vs. Maria Saez (Longwood) – 6-5, 4-4, Unfinished

No. 5 – Joan Madi (ECU) def. Wiktoria Czerny (Longwood) – 6-6, 4-1

No. 6 – Laura Becker (ECU) vs. Nina Hederich (Longwood) – 6-4, 3-6, 0-2, Unfinished

Order of Finish: 2, 5, 1, 3

Doubles Play

No. 1 – Bachir/Hussain (ECU) def. Nurgazieva/Rizvanova (Longwood) – 6-4

No. 2 – Muzzolon/Ortiz (ECU) def. Hederich/Saez (Longwood) – 6-0

No. 3 – Czerny/Marchetta (Longwood) def. Becker/Madi (ECU) – 6-3

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1

Team Records: East Carolina 2-2, Longwood 0-2