GREENVILLE, S.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team dominated the Furman Paladins to the tune of 18-5 on Friday afternoon in Paladin Stadium.



The Pirates (5-1) got off to a hot start thanks to a first-quarter hat trick by Leah Bestany and never really looked back against a reeling Furman (0-3) squad. Erin Gulden scored back-to-back free position goals in the second quarter before Bestany added her fourth and assisted a Frances Kimel buzzer-beating goal to bring a 10-4 margin into halftime.



The team picked up right where they left off in the second half, attaining a running clock with just over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter. Bestany scored a fifth to match her career high while Kimel added back-to-back free position goals of her own before Maeci Moore scored her first career goal to continue to push the margin farther. Kimel finished the day with three assists to go with her trio of goals.



Brynn Knight was excellent in her 39:40 played with six saves on 10 shots on goal faced before Jamie Behar entered the game in the third quarter. Knight entered the game on the heels of back-to-back AAC Goalkeeper of the Week honors. Behar and Sophie Bandorick both saw game action Friday.



Sophia LoCicero added a goal for ECU in the fourth quarter to give herself a hat trick before Kayla Wilkes wrapped up the scoring on the day. Furman scored just before the final horn with the outcome already clearly decided.



After giving up four goals in the first half, the Pirates locked on defense as well as on the draw as Flynn Reed racked up nine draw controls – a career high and the sixth most in a game in program history. Thanks to that outstanding effort, the team only allowed that lone goal in the second half which barely snuck in before the clock hit zero.



18 goals equaled the sixth most in a game for ECU and the win matches the best start through six games in program history with a chance to officially break the record through seven on Sunday.



The Pirates will stick around in South Carolina to battle the Wofford Terriers on Sunday at 1 p.m. in Spartanburg.