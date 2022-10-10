GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina women’s golf team shot 7-over par 583 to tie for first place after 36 holes of continuous play at the Pirate Collegiate Classic at the Greenville Country Club on Monday.



ECU ended the day with three players in the top 10 as sophomore Marta Perez led the way for the Pirates, shooting 3-under par 141 through the first two rounds of competition including a 5-under par 67 performance in round two to tie for fourth. Freshman Danielle Modder finished the day in sixth place, shooting 1-under par 143 and senior Oda Sofie Kilsti shot 2-over par 146 to tie for ninth.



Sophomore Andrea Miralles Llopis finished the day 9-over par 153 to tie for 28th and senior Caroline Hermes ended the day in 55thplace, shooting 22-over par 166. Sophomore Grayson Warren shot 12-over par 156 to tie for 40th as an individual.



High Point (583) is locked in a first-place tie with ECU followed by Seton Hall (586) at third, Nova Southeastern (589) at fourth and UNC Greensboro (591) at fifth.



The Pirates will wrap up play tomorrow as round three gets underway at 8:30 a.m.