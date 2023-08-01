NASSAU, Bahamas – The East Carolina women’s basketball team will face off with the Ohio State Buckeyes and Seton Hall Pirates at the previously announced Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship, event organizers announced Monday.



The Pirates will face Ohio State at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 20 at the Baha Mar Convention Center. The Buckeyes enter 2023-24 on the heels of a tremendous 2022-23 season which ended in an Elite Eight appearance. En route to the NCAA Regional Final, the team defeated No. 14-seed James Midson, No. 6 North Carolina and No. 2 UConn before falling to Virginia Tech.



Prior to the NCAA Tournament, Ohio State reached the Big Ten Tournament final by defeating the No. 2 team in the country, Indian, before falling to eventual Final Four participant Iowa. The Buckeyes also won several marquee matchups in the regular season including a season-opening victory over then No. 5 Tennessee.



It will be a battle of the Pirates on Nov. 22 at 11 a.m. as East Carolina faces Seton Hall to conclude the invitational. Seton Hall enters after a respectable 2022-23 season with a 19-15 record and a second-round appearance in the WNIT where they defeated Saint Joseph’s in the first round before falling to Syracuse.



Prior to tournament time, Seton Hall had a strong regular season where they racked up a 10-5 conference record in Big East play, including a win over then-No. 24 Marquette.



The Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship will take place at the Baha Mar resort in Nassau, Bahamas on Nov. 20 and 22 and will be streamed on FloHoops.