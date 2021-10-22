Pirates to ‘Paint it Black’ for Thursday home game against South Florida

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Pirates will “Paint It Black” in the “Night of the Boneyard” for their American Athletic Conference contest against South Florida next Thursday at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.



In addition to trying to break the all-time student attendance record of 11,395 set in 2016, East Carolina will be celebrating its 900th football game in school history by featuring an event-filled evening that includes a multitude of prize giveaways, exciting light shows, student-centered tailgates, plenty of music, discounted tickets and an “Early Bird Special” for the concession stand items.



All fans are encouraged to wear black, but Halloween costumes are also welcomed with a $1,000 tuition waiver being awarded at halftime to an ECU student with the most creative accouterment.



Discounted ticket prices are available for all ECU faculty and staff ($10), all Pitt Community College students ($5) and all Pitt County High School students ($5). Information detailing how to purchase and claim your tickets will be distributed via email and available on ECU social media platforms soon.



Long-time partner Pepsi will sponsor a giveaway of 7,000 black rally towels in The Boneyard and invite fans to engage in the Purple Haze & No Quarter light shows that will be controlled by a Pirate Lights app on your mobile device that will need to be updated or downloaded. The Pepsi Robots will be available for pregame photo opportunities or in-game visits, while mobile trivia winners are eligible for three luxury Pepsi coolers.



Additional in-game giveaways include:

• brand new 55″ Samsung TV

• free textbooks for a semester to three (3) winners

• signed football from ECU Head Coach Mike Houston

• two (2) tickets to the Williams-Clark Club area for the Temple game

• pregame sideline pass for the Temple game

• Spring Break cruise valued at $500

• pair of Apple Airpods

• JBL Flip 5 Speaker

• opportunity to push the play button for “Purple Haze” at the Temple game

• free pizza for a year from Pizza Hut

• four (4) Student Pirate Club memberships for the 2022 academic year



East Carolina will host its first-ever “Early Bird Special” at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. as all Pirate Classic Concession Stands will offer $2 popcorn, $2 candy, $2 hot dogs and $2 fountain drinks. ECU students will also have the opportunity to use their Pirate Meals (meal plan) at the Boneyard Concession Stands.



Student-centered tailgate parties will be in full celebration mode in two locations – on the old tennis courts behind the Ward Sports Medicine Building (Student Organizations) and on the bottom of College Hill (Student Pirate Club members). Lastly, pregame and halftime music will add to the festivities.



ESPN will air the 7:30 p.m. contest between the Bulls and Pirates.