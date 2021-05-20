ECU men’s basketball team to participate in Myrtle Beach Invitational

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina will participate in the third annual Myrtle Beach Invitational Nov. 18, 19 and 21, 2021 at the HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University, ESPN Events announced Thursday.

The Pirates will be joined in the eight-team event by Davidson, Indiana State, New Mexico State, Oklahoma, Old Dominion, Penn and Utah State. The complete bracket, including matchups, tip times and television designations, as well as ticket information, will be announced later.

Penn and Utah State were each slated to participate in the event last year before it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Of the teams in the field, ECU previously shared a league home with Davidson in the Southern Conference from 1964-77 and with Old Dominion in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) from 1991 – 2001 as well as one season in Conference USA, 2013-14. The Pirates have never faced New Mexico State, Oklahoma, Penn or Utah State and have just one previous meeting against Indiana State.

Oklahoma and Utah State, both of whom hired new coaches following the 2020-21 season, each participated in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, while Davidson received a bid to the NIT.

Owned and operated by ESPN Events, UCF and Baylor captured the first two Myrtle Beach Invitational title by defeating Western Kentucky (78-62) and Villanova 87-78), respectively, at the HTC Center.

For more information on the Myrtle Beach Invitational, including travel packages, visit myrtlebeachinvite.com.