DURHAM, N.C. – Alec Makarewicz and Bryson Worrell each collected three hits while Makarewicz drove in four runs in East Carolina’s 12-2 win over Duke Tuesday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. With the win the Pirates, who picked up their second-straight victory over an Atlantic Coast Conference member, improves to 3-5 and the Blue Devils drop to 4-4.

With the game knotted at two-all in the sixth inning, Agnos drew an opening frame walk and scored on Worrell’s triple to right-center. Lane Hoover followed with a single through the left side easily plating Worrell for a 4-2 lead.

Josh Grosz (1-0) earned his first collegiate win tossing three scoreless frames allowing one hit, one walk with five strikeouts. Starter Nick Logusch tossed a career-high four no-hit innings issuing three walks and striking out five. ECU also got relief outings from Ben Terwilliger (1.0 IP, 2 Rs, 2 Ks) and Danny Beal (1.0 IP, 3 Ks).

Adam Boucher (0-1) took the loss after giving up two runs (both earned) on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts in two innings. Starter Cooper Stinson worked four scoreless innings where he allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four. In all, the Blue Devils used seven pitchers in relief also getting outings from Jonathan Santucci (0.2 IP, 2 Rs), Aaron Beasley (0.1 IP, 1 H), John Natoli (1.0 IP, 2 Rs), Caleb McRoy (0.1 IP, 4 Rs), Oren Abbott (0.1 IP, 2 Rs) and Michael Foltz (0.1 IP).

Makarewicz (double) and Justin Wilcoxen (single) put the Pirates up 2-0 in the fifth inning. Jacob Jenkins-Cowart singled with one out, his second hit of the contest, and scored on Makarewicz’ two-base hit to right-center. Following a Ryder Giles ground out that pushed Makarewicz over to third and an intentional walk to Josh Moylan which loaded the bases, Wilcoxen reached on an infield single scoring Makarewicz for the second run of the frame.

Chris Davis knotted the game at two-all with a pinch-hit two-run home run to right field in bottom of the fifth inning. Andrew Yu was hit by Terwilliger pitch with two outs and came around to score on a first pitch offering.

The Pirates added two runs in the eighth and six more in the ninth inning capping the scoring at 12-2. ECU tallied a season-high 13 hits while its pitching staff fanned a season-best 15 batters. Joining Makarewicz and Worrell with multiple hits were Agnos and Jenkins-Cowart with two each.

ECU returns home this weekend hosting the 19th Annual Keith LeClair Classic starting Friday, March 4 at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. The Pirates will play the late game at 4:30 p.m. (EST) against Indiana State which will be streamed on ESPN+.