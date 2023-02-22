GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team used an offensive barrage to defeat the Campbell Camels, 20-8, Wednesday afternoon at Johnson Stadium. The Pirates advance to 3-1 on the season and Campbell moves to 0-2.



Camryn Pennypacker , Sophia LoCicero , and Frances Kimel each scored four goals, while Erin Gulden had three goals in the contest. Ellie Bromley led the team with two assists along with her one goal scored.



The Pirates started out fast in the first quarter with goals a pair of goals from Pennypacker and scores from LoCicero, Frances Kimel and Emily Stratton to force a Campbell timeout just 6:47 into the contest.

Later in the half, LoCicero was assisted on a goal from Sydney Frank nine seconds after an Bromley tally, which equaled the 19th fastest time between goals by the same team in NCAA history.



In the second quarter, the Pirates expanded on their lead with two goals from Kimel and another goal from Pennypacker to take a 13-5 lead into the break.



The Pirates would continue to stretch the lead into the second half, reaching the running clock mark with 12:59 to go in the third period.