GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team played the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to a scoreless draw on Thursday at Johnson Stadium. The shutout was the sixth of the season for the Pirates defense.

Offensively, the scoreless draw does not tell the full story as the Pirates controlled a large portion of the game, but ultimately were unable to find a goal. One significant contributor to the Pirate attack was Mackenna Gregory who played 40 minutes off the bench and tallied three shots including one on target.

For the game, ECU outshot Tulsa 14-11 and 4-1 in shots on goal while also earning four corner kicks to Tulsa’s one.

For Maeve English, the clean sheet was her sixth of the season, boosting what was already a career best for single-season shutouts.

Key Stats

The game was physical, but largely clean, with only six total fouls called.

The Pirates earned a key point in conference play and remain atop the AAC table through three games played.

Despite the defensive dominance, scoring continues to be a challenge as ECU was shutout for the fifth time on the season.

Up Next

The Pirates will take a break from action before hitting the road for a tilt with Memphis on Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. The game will be availale for streaming on ESPN+.