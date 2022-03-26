GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina completed its first spring scrimmage of the 2022 season Saturday morning at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium under the direction of fourth-year head coach Mike Houston and it featured highlights on both sides of the ball, plus expected consistency from its special teams squad.

Senior returning starter Holton Ahlers led a rotational quarterbacking unit that collectively completed 25-of-38 throws for 263 yards and a pair of scores. Despite seeing limited duty, Ahlers led the offense to a pair of field goals during his only two possessions before wrapping up his work with a six-of-10, 73-yard performance. Sophomore Mason Garcia enjoyed a stellar outing, connecting on 91.7 percent of his throws (11-of-12, including nine-straight completions to finish the contest) for a team-high 129 yards and two touchdowns – finding Kerry King on a three-yard strike on his third drive before hitting Josh Murphy from 17 yards out.

On the other hand, East Carolina’s ground effort was slowed by a swarming Pirate defense that generated 13 tackles behind the line of scrimmage and surrendered just 25 yards on 38 carries. Redshirt freshman Joseph McKay topped all rushers with 22 yards on 12 attempts while Keaton Mitchell (five carries) and Rahjai Harris (five) added 12 and 11 yards, respectively. The backfield trio did play a key role in the passing game however, combining on six receptions for 107 yards.

In addition to the baker’s dozen of stops that totaled 49 lost yards were four sacks, three takeaways and a touchdown. Outside linebackers Jeremy Lewis and transfer Jack Powers, along with inside backer Teylor Jackson, each logged a unit-high seven stops and were responsible for six TFLs and three sacks. Graduate transfer defensive lineman Shaundre Mims picked off a batted pass midway through the action before inside linebacker Jacoby Simpson capitalized on a Justyn Haynesworth forced fumble by scooping up the loose ball and rambling 14 yards into the endzone to close out the scoring.

Placekicker Owen Daffer, a First-Team All-American Athletic Conference selection as a freshman in 2021, was perfect on 23- and 45-yard field goal tries and converted a pair of point-after attempts. Newcomers Andrew Conrad (45.0 ypp) and David Chapeau (44.0) both surpassed 40 yard averages on their punts.

East Carolina will return to the practice facility Tuesday afternoon to begin its third week of spring work.