CLEARWATER, Fla. (WNCT) — East Carolina University’s baseball team will have some additional motivation when it squares off against Central Florida on Friday in the AAC Tournament.

The Pirates (42-16) and Knights will play Friday at 1 p.m. in an elimination game. That’s one bit of motivation and, if ECU wins, the top-seeded Pirates will face South Florida again Saturday at 9 a.m. The Bulls (21-37), the No. 8 seed, upset No. 4-seed UCF (33-25) 15-4 on Thursday.

Back on the diamond tomorrow🤟🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/FrvBtrlQsR — East Carolina Baseball (@ECUBaseball) May 25, 2023

USF stunned ECU 12-11 in 11 innings in Tuesday’s tournament opener. ECU bounced back with a 9-4 win over Cincinnati on Wednesday.

South Florida scored seven in the fifth inning to get Thursday’s win. The Bulls became the second No. 8 seed to win its first two games at the AAC Tournament. ECU did the same thing in 2017. The Pirates made it to the final game that year before losing to No. 2 Houston, 8-0.

South Florida matched its season high in hits with 19, the same amount it recorded in Tuesday’s game against East Carolina.

2023 American Athletic Conference Baseball Championship presented by Visit St. Pete Clearwater

BayCare Ballpark | Clearwater, Fla.

All Times Eastern



Tuesday

Game 1: No. 4 UCF 4, No. 5 Cincinnati 3

Game 2: No. 8 South Florida 12, No. 1 East Carolina 11 (11 innings)

Game 3: No. 7 Tulane 10, No. 2 Houston 8

Game 4: No. 6 Memphis 10, No. 3 Wichita State 6



Wednesday

Game 5: No. 1 East Carolina 9, No. 5 Cincinnati 6



Thursday

Game 6: No. 2 Houston 4, No. 3 Wichita State 3

Game 7: No. 8 South Florida 15, No. 4 UCF 4 (8 innings)

Game 8: No. 7 Tulane 12, No. 6 Memphis 2 (8 innings)



Friday

Game 9: No. 4 UCF vs. No. 1 East Carolina | 1 p.m. | ESPN+

Game 10: No. 6 Memphis vs. No. 2 Houston | 47 minutes after Game 9 | ESPN+



Saturday, May 27

Game 11: No. 8 South Florida vs. Game 9 Winner | 9 a.m. | ESPN+

Game 12: No. 7 Tulane vs. Game 10 Winner | 47 minutes after Game 11 | ESPN+

Game 13: No. 8 South Florida vs. Game 9 Winner (If Necessary) | TBD | ESPN+

Game 14: No. 7 Tulane vs. Game 10 Winner (If Necessary) | TBD | ESPN+



Sunday

Game 15: Semifinal Winners | Noon | ESPNEWS and ESPN+