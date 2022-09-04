RICHMOND, Va. – The East Carolina soccer team earned a 0-0 draw against the VCU Rams on Sunday. The game extended the Pirates’ unbeaten streak to four games, all without giving up a goal.

Maeve English was stellar once again, controlling things in goal for ECU and making four more saves. The clean sheet was the fourth straight for her on the season and the 10th on her career.

Despite the lack of scoring, the Pirates did have some chances. Catherine Holbrook and Sydney Schnell had perhaps the best chances. Holbrook’s opportunity came inside the 18 in the first half when she powered a shot to the left half of the goal before VCU keeper Whitney Horton made a diving stop.

Schnell once again nearly found the net with a chance in the second half. Attacking from the right side, the junior forward got behind Horton and had a clean look at the goal. But for a team save made by a VCU defender, Schnell would have had a winner. The possession wasn’t over, though, as Holbrook got another chance, but this time narrowly missed the upper left of the frame for a Rams goal kick.

It was a back-and-forth affair with the two teams trading possession and scoring chances but time and again the defenses holding firm.

Key Stats

The four-game shutout streak is the longest since 2014 when the Pirates earned five-consecutive clean sheets.

ECU has now gone 400 minutes and 27 seconds without giving up a goal dating back to the second half of the match at South Carolina on Aug. 21.

VCU outshot the Pirates 18-10 and 4-3 on shots and shots on goal, as well as 7-3 on corners, but reigning AAC Defensive Player of the Week Abby Sowa and her teammates on the ECU back line once again held firm.

Up Next

The Pirates play once more on the road on Thursday in a tilt with George Mason at 5 p.m. The game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.