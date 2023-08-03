GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina women’s basketball team will host seven teams in Minges Coliseum during their 11-game non-conference slate, the program announced Thursday. The Pirates’ schedule will also include a November trip to the Bahamas and two true road trips.

East Carolina opens their season with a trip to Elon on Nov. 6 to take on the Phoenix before returning to Minges Coliseum for their 2023-24 home opener against USC Upstate on Nov.

After hosting Upstate, the Pirates travel to VCU (Nov. 14) for a road tilt before making the voyage to the Bahamas and the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Invitational where they will play Ohio State (Nov. 20) and Seton Hall (Nov. 22).

After returning from the Bahamas, the Pirates will be in the familiar confines of Minges Coliseum for the final six home games of the non-conference season.

First, ECU will host Coppin State (Nov. 29) for their annual Education Day. Games against Coppin State (Dec. 2) and UMES (Dec. 4) set up the program’s finals break after which they play host to George Mason (Dec. 18) and Charleston Southern (Dec. 21).

Following the holiday break, the Pirate’s marquee matchup of the non-conference season will take place on Dec. 30 as the team hosts South Carolina before ringing in the new year with conference play.

Times for all non-conference games will be determined at a later date. The Pirates also already know their American Athletic Conference opponents and locations but a full slate with dates and times is set to be released at a later date. Information on season and single-game tickets will be available soon.