GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina lacrosse team defeated conference foe Cincinnati, 18-8, on a cold and rainy afternoon on Saturday in Johnson Stadium. The Pirates used a nine-goal fourth quarter to blow the game open after leading narrowly through three periods.

It wasn’t always pretty for ECU (10-3, 3-0 AAC), but the Pirates weathered the storm – literally and figuratively – and despite Cincinnati (9-5, 2-2 AAC) drawing as close as one, were able to blow the game right back open with that dominant final period.

Seven ECU players scored in the final 15 minutes and the team used an 8-3 margin on draw controls in the fourth to balloon the lead. Nine goals equalled the most in a quarter in program history, tying the nine first-quarter goals against Presbyterian in 2022.

The Pirates got off to a hot start, actually. A 5-1 lead through 15 minutes gave the game the looks of a blowout, but Cincinnati drew back into it. The Bearcats used a 6-4 run over the next 30 minutes to make it a legitimate game. Camryn Callaghan scored a hat trick for Cincinnati but the scoring went dry in the end as the team only mustered a single goal in the final 15 minutes.

Brynn Knight was superb in goal once again for ECU with nine saves and just eight goals allowed. Conversely, the Pirates put away 18 of their 22 shots on goal, continuing to be one of the most accurate shooting teams in America.

Frances Kimel had four goals and an assist in the game en route to breaking the program’s single season points record – she now sits at 62 on the year – while Camryn Pennypacker added four goals of her own and Emily Stratton registered a hat trick.

Of particular note Saturday, East Carolina has their first 10-win season in program history and moves to 3-0 in AAC play, in full command of their destiny.