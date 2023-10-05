GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina soccer team picked up three more points in league play as they dominated the Temple Owls, 4-0, on Thursday evening in Johnson Stadium.

The Pirates used three goals in quick succession in the second half to run away with the game in their first home contest in 21 days.



The Pirates (8-2-3, 3-0-1 AAC) controlled the game from the opening whistle, dominating possession and constantly threatening the Temple (2-8-3, 0-4-0 AAC) goal. The first score finally went on the board in the 23rd minute when Maeve English launched a ball over the top which took a big hop to Sydney Schnell who slipped behind the Owl defense and slotted the ball home for her fourth goal of the season.



Schnell looked to have another score just minutes later but was called offside in a narrow decision. The Pirates outshot Temple 8-0 in the second half but went into the break with just a 1-0 margin.



Things changed in short order in the second half as Annabelle Abbott scored just 21 seconds into the final 45. Abbott’s first goal of 2023 was assisted by Catherine Holbrook, her fourth of the season.



The Pirates kept pressing and just 2:26 later the home side found the back of the net again when Jazmin Ferguson headed home Sierra Lowery’s corner. The goal was Ferguson’s fourth of the season, matching Schnell’s team lead.



It would take only minutes longer for the team to score their fourth and final goal of the contest when Lucy Fazackerley finished first time with her left foot in the 53rd minute. Abby Sowa assisted on the goal which was the eighth of the season by a Pirate defender out of 20 total by the team. Despite the stunning offensive prowess of the ECU back line, Thursday was the first time on the season in which all three defenders registered a point. That phenomenal backline has also accounted for 21 of 60 total points for the team.

The Pirates held serve the rest of the way for their eighth shutout of the season and the seventh solo clean sheet for Maeve English in 2023, matching her career high.



Key Stats

8-2-3 is the Pirates’ best start overall since starting 9-3-1 in 2008 and the 3-0-1 start in conference play is the best since a 5-0-1 tear that same season.

English’s assist was the first point by a Pirate goalkeeper since Oct. 22, 2017, when Michelle Newhouse registered a helper against Houston.

Sowa and Ferguson have played all 1,170 minutes in 2023.

Up Next

The Pirates will be back at home for a showcase matchup with No. 10 Memphis in Johnson Stadium on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The game is free to attend and will be available for streaming on ESPN+