CINCINNATI – Ellie Bromley scored a career-high six goals and East Carolina clinched a spot in the American Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Championship tournament with a 15-9 victory over Cincinnati Saturday afternoon at Nippert Stadium.

In just its fifth year as a program, ECU has qualified for the AAC Tournament for the first time. The Pirates will host the event May 5-7 at Johnson Stadium.

Bromley converted six of her seven shots on goal while Leah Bestany, Sophia Locicero and Erin Gulden chipped in with two goals apiece. Brynn Knight collected seven saves. As for the Bearcats, Kylie Nause netted a squad-best three goals.

Cincinnati held a slight 36-33 edge in total shots, but East Carolina had more shots on goal (22-16). The Pirates also converted 16 of 17 clear attempts while the Bearcats had the advantage in ground balls by a 15-13 margin.

Cincinnati started off the contest with a ton of momentum, holding ECU scoreless and using a pair of Nause tallies to lead 4-0 after the first quarter.

The Pirates flipped the script in the second quarter, pitching a shutout themselves as Bromley and Bestany scored twice while Legar added a goal to help East Carolina to a 5-4 halftime edge.

Following a closely contested third quarter that saw the Pirates outscore the Bearcats 3-2, it was nearly all ECU in the fourth. Gulden notched the first two goals of the final period to make it 10-6 in favor of the Pirates before Cincinnati grabbed three of the next four to pull within 11-9. That was as close as the home side would get, however, as East Carolina scored the final four goals of the contest to seal the win.

Looking Ahead

ECU closes out the regular season with a home match against No. 10 Florida on April 30th at 11 a.m. inside Johnson Stadium.