GREENVILLE, N.C. — The East Carolina women’s golf team has added three newcomers to its 2023-24 roster in transfer Zoé Allaux and incoming freshmen Nicole Nash and Ella Stalvey according to an announcement by director of golf Kevin Williams on Tuesday.

The trio join returners Oda Sofie Kilsti, Danielle Modder, Andrea Miralles Llopis, Marta Perez, Macie Burcham and Grayson Warren.

“We were very fortunate to find a player of Zoé’s caliber this late in the process but real excited to have her joining our team. She comes in with a lot of experience and success the last two years. We look forward to the impact she will have on our program,” Williams said. “We are also very excited to have Nicole and Ella join our Pirate Golf family. Both have shown the ability to win tournaments which will bode well as they transition to the collegiate level. We look forward to watching these two grow, athletically and academically and know they will make a huge impact on our program.”

Allaux arrives from the University of Central Florida, where she competed for two seasons with the Knights and was named AAC Freshman of the Year in 2022. The Narbonne, France native is coming off a sophomore campaign that was highlighted by a 13th place finish at the Mercedes-Benz Intercollegiate with a career-best final card of 2-under par 211. As a freshman, Allaux competed in all 11 events with a season scoring average of 73.00, carded two top-10 and seven top-20 performances and was named to the AAC All-Academic Team. Prior to playing at UCF, Allaux was a member of the French National Team and was a member of the Championne de France U16 title team. Allaux also finished third in the French International Ladies Championship in 2020 and was on the club team that captured the French National Club Championship.

“When I visited ECU, I felt comfortable right away,” Allaux said. “I felt a family and friendly atmosphere. The university is great and they have all the resources an athlete needs. I can’t wait to start a new chapter as a Pirate!”

Nash competed at Audrey Kell High School and was the champion at the 2022 Tarheel Youth Golf Association at Lane Tree where she carded a final score of 142 (71-71) in 36 holes of play. The Charlotte, N.C. native was named the 2022 Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) Women’s Golfer of the Year and she was a member of the 2022 CMS conference championship team. Nash was a two-time member of the North Carolina Junior Team in 2021 and 2022 and finished as a runner up at the 2021 Junior Heritage and the 2022 North Carolina Junior Girls Championship.

“I chose ECU because I know it will help me become the best version of myself on and off the golf course,” Nash said. “ECU’s amazing athletic program and academics are going to help me achieve my goals.”

Stalvey played her high school golf at Blythewood where she led the Bengals to back-to-back South Carolina 5A State Championship titles in 2021 and 2022. The Blythewood, S.C. native is currently ranked as the second-best player in SC Junior Girls Golf Rankings and was named All-State in all four years of high school. Stalvey was an individual medalist at the 2021 Donald Ross Junior and the 2022 Women’s South Carolina Golf Association High School Invitational, where she carded a final score of 144 (72-72).

“The first time I stepped foot on ECU’s campus, I immediately felt at home as the environment was very welcoming,” Stalvey said. “I instantly knew that this was the place where I wanted to play golf and spend the next four years of my academic career. I trust that being at ECU for these next four years will benefit me not only as a golfer, but also as a person. Go Pirates!”