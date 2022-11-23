ESTERO, Fla. – Javon Small scored a game-high 18 points and added six rebounds as East Carolina powered past UT Arlington 79-65 on Wednesday afternoon in the fifth-place game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

RJ Felton recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Wynston Tabbs had his best performance in a Pirates jersey with 16 points on 3-of-5 shooting from behind the arc.

Kyron Gibson led UT Arlington (3-4) with 13 points.

With the win, the Pirates (5-1) finished with a 2-1 record in the tournament, marking the first time the program has had a winning record since the 2004 Black Coaches Association Invitational where the Pirates were a runner-up.

The first five minutes of the game saw both teams go back and forth with five lead changes and the Pirates trailing 10-9 with 15:03 remaining. The offenses would cool off over the next 12 minutes as both teams would only make six field goals combined but the Pirates would find themselves ahead 22-20 at the 7:32 mark. ECU would take its first halftime lead of the season at 37-29 capped off by a Brandon Johnson jumper at the buzzer.

ECU would come out of the locker room and extend their lead to 11 after a Felton three, forcing a Mavericks timeout at 18:38 mark. The Pirates would go on to score on six straight possessions and would go up by as much as 21 on their way to the 14-point victory.

Up Next

The Pirates will conclude their road trip on Saturday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. when they face off against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va. at Chartway Arena.