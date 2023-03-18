NORFOLK, Va. – The East Carolina lacrosse team defeated the Old Dominion Monarchs, 7-5, on Saturday afternoon at the L.R. Hill Sports Complex. The Pirates were led by their defense which allowed a mere five goals in the low-scoring affair.

East Carolina (8-1) got off to a very slow start, not scoring until 27:55 into the game when Regina Di Chiara finally found the back of the net. The good news was that the Pirate defense held stout. Neither team scored for the first 12:27 of the game and Old Dominion (4-7) only managed a pair of goals in the first quarter before being shut out in the second. Erin Gulden scored with just a couple seconds remaining in the half to level the score at two through 30 minutes of play.

The Pirates found some footing in the third quarter. After giving up the first goal of the period, the team scored four in a row with a pair of goals each, alternating from Ellie Bromley and Frances Kimel .

After making three saves in the second quarter, the Pirates kept Brynn Knight out of harm’s way for the most part in the second half as she was only called upon for three saves. Two of those saves came in the final quarter as the Monarchs made a push for a comeback. They managed a pair but Bromley notched her hat trick with 4:12 to play and an ODU goal with 2:09 was too little, too late as ECU hung on for the win.