Pirates win four events at Campbell swim meet

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – The upperclassmen duo of Caitlin Reynera and Polina Rukosuev each claimed a pair of individual titles, while Meghan French, Chelsea Marstellar, Rukosuev and Grace Weed along with the 200-yard medley squad finished second in five meets highlighting East Carolina’s second meet of the 2021-22 season Friday evening. The Pirates fell to Campbell 119-86 in the overall team portion of the meet.

“We went into the meet with only 11 girls, faced off against a full roster of Campbell, and made them earn it,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “I thought we showed improvement over last weekend and had some great races placing first and second in the 1000 free, 500 free, and 400 IM, as well as winning the 100 breaststroke.

“I can’t be disappointed with the effort of our women today. I’m starting to see some of the younger girls gaining confidence while some veterans taking more of a leadership role. Those things will only help us get better as the season goes on. I’m looking forward to Saturday in our own pool, with a home crowd cheering us on.”

Reynera won the 400-yard individual medley relay (4:36.62) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:04.27) to claim a total of 18 points in those two events. Fellow classmate Rukosuev claimed the 1000-yard freestyle (10:39.25) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:10.98) earning an additional 18 points for the Pirates.

French placed second in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:51.35), Freshman Alayna Carlson took second in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58:44, Marstellar posted a time of 4:40.69 in the 400-yard IM just four seconds shy of Reynera and Rukoseuv finished second in the 200-yard free (1:56.12) and Weed earned four points in the 50-yard free (25.25), while the team finished second in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:48.10.

The Pirates return to action on Saturday, Oct. 9 when they play host to Barton and Chowan (swimming) as well as Richmond and UNCW (diving) inside Minges Natatorium. The first of two home meets this season begins at 1 p.m. (ET).