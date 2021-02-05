Pirates win in four sets to win volleyball season opener

GREENSBORO, N.C. – East Carolina made head coach Adler Augustin a winner in his Pirate debut, knocking off North Carolina A&T 3-1 (25-17, 25-22, 23-25, 25-14) Friday evening inside Moore Gymnasium.

Bri Wood and Sydney Kleinman both posted a match-high 15 kills and added 13 and 14 digs respectively for their first double-doubles of the campaign. Alisi Motu’apuaka turned in a solid ECU debut, posting a double-double of 40 assists and 13 digs. Camryn Allen recorded 12 digs in her first match as a Pirate. Additionally, redshirt sophomore S’mara Riley notched seven kills and 13 digs in her first action since her freshman campaign. Courteney Pitt paced the home side with 16 kills and eight digs while Edie Brewer ended up with a double-double of 30 assists and 11 digs.

East Carolina compiled 54 kills on 150 attempts with 22 errors for a respectable .213 hitting percentage. The Pirates limited the Aggies to .104 efficiency with 41 kills on 144 attempts and 26 errors. The squads finished the match with seven blocks apiece while ECU out-dug North Carolina A&T 70-59.

The Aggies jumped out to a 6-1 lead in the first set, but ECU settled down and eventually took a 15-11 off nice kill by Natalie Tyson. The Pirate lead was too much for A&T to overcome as East Carolina rolled to the seven-point win the opening frame.

The Pirates got off to a fast start in the second frame as an Aggie attacking error put ECU ahead 11-6. With East Carolina holding a 19-15 lead later on in the set, North Carolina A&T began to rally. The Aggies were able to draw within 23-22 thanks to an ace, but the Pirates secured the final two points to enter the break ahead two sets to none.

ECU trailed for a majority of the third stanza, falling behind 23-21 late. An ace from Allen knotted the score at 23, but a Pirate attacking error and A&T kill secured the set for the home team and cut the East Carolina match lead to two sets to one.

The Pirates left little doubt in the fourth, racing out to an 8-3 cushion. They grew the lead all the way to 16-7 after a Wood kill and the Aggies would come no closer than five the rest of the way. ECU scored the final four points of the contest, clinching it on a kill by Kleinman.

Up Next: East Carolina opens American Athletic Conference play at Cincinnati Feb. 11-12.