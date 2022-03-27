GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina track and field program kicked off its outdoor season over the weekend with participation in the Raleigh Relays and Trojan Challenge at NC State and Mount Olive.

The Pirates won six events at the Trojan Challenge while setting four program top-10 outdoor times and marks.

“I feel like both teams did a pretty good job this weekend,” Director of Men’s and Women’s Track and Field and Cross Country Curt Kraft said. “We now have a measuring stick moving forward regarding what we need to improve on the upcoming weeks. It would’ve been nice to have better weather conditions at both sites, but that’s one of the factors we have to deal with in outdoor season. Now we turn our attention to our home meet next weekend.”

ECU Event Winners

Alyssa Zack – 5,000m (17:55.35)

Naadiya Faison – Shot Put (14.85m)

Rebekah Bergquist – Discus (44.31m)

Rebekah Bergquist – Javelin (41.46m)

Starrett Vesper – Pole Vault (4.40m)

Logan Carroll – Shot Put (15.87m)

Program Top-10 Marks Achieved

Chase Osborne – 5,000m (14:38.52) Naadiya Faison – Shot Put (14.85m) Molly Stecker – High Jump (1.65m) Madeline Hill – 5,000m (17:14.55)

Up Next: East Carolina welcomes The Citadel, UNCW, Mount Olive, Winthrop, Virginia Tech and UNC Pembroke to Minges Family Field at Bate Foundation Track and Field Facility April 1-2 for the eighth annual Bill Carson Invitational.