GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina track and field program continued to build toward the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships with participation in the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, S.C. and Trojan Relays at the University of Mount Olive.

The Pirates won six combined events at the two meets and set four program top-10 times and marks.

Event Winners

Lindsay Yentz: Steeplechase – 11:01.54

Naadiya Faison: Shot Put – 15.06m

Rebekah Bergquist: Discus – 51.59m

Ansley Frady: Javelin – 41.69m

Logan Carroll: Discus – 51.66m

Blake Mathews: Javelin – 52.91m

Program Top-10 Times and Marks Achieved

Lindsay Yentz – Steeplechase (11:01.54) Naadiya Faison – Shot Put (15.06m) Jenna Strange – Steeplechase (11:17.13) Rebekah Bergquist – Discus (49.19m)

Up Next: ECU closes out the regular season next weekend at the USC Open on the campus of the University of South Carolina.