WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A run to the quarterfinals in the doubles A1 draw highlighted East Carolina’s participation at the ITA Carolina Regional in Winston-Salem.

Ines Bachir and Alisha Hussain teamed up to collect a pair of wins in their bracket, defeating Maggie Pate and Ellie Murphy (Appalachian State) 8-6 and Allie Gretkowski and Gracie Mulville (South Carolina) 8-6 before falling to No. 7 seed Nevena Carton and Casie Wooten (Wake Forest) 6-8.

In singles play, Hussain dropped a 6-4, 3-6, 1-6 decision No. 10 seed Jingyi Li of Wake Forest in the first round of the qualifying draw. She did collect a 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 victory over Lizette Reding (Elon) in the consolation round of 32 and a 6-1, 2-6, 6-1 triumph over Mckenzie Davis (Presbyterian) in the round of 32, but lost to Murphy in the quarterfinals 2-6, 6-4 (6-10).

Bachir won her first-round match in the qualifying draw over College of Charleston’s Elle Bredemann 6-4, 5-7, 6-0 before falling to No. 11 seed Misa Malkin (Wake Forest) 1-6, 7-5, 0-6 in the round of 32. Martinia Muzzolon also emerged with a victory to her credit, beating Pate 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 in her opening bout of the A2 draw.

Up Next: ECU closes out its fall slate at the College of Charleston Invitational Oct. 28-30.

ITA Carolina Regional Results

A1 Doubles

R32: Bachir/Hussain (East Carolina) def. Murphy/Pate (Appalachian State) – 8-6

R16: Bachir/Hussain (East Carolina) def. Gretkowski/Mulville (South Carolina) – 8-6

Quarterfinals: Carton/Wooten (Wake Forest) def. Bachir/Hussain (East Carolina) – 8-6

A2 Doubles

R32: Abrams/Rencheli (NC State) def. Muzzolon/Ortiz (East Carolina) – 8-2

Consolation R16: Kopecka/Ristola (Campbell) def. Muzzolon/Ortiz (East Carolina) – 8-6

Qualifying Singles

R64: Ines Bachir (East Carolina) def. Elle Bredemann (College of Charleston) – 6-4, 5-7, 6-0

R32: Misa Malkin (South Carolina) def. Ines Bachir (East Carolina) – 6-1, 5-7, 6-0

R64: Mariana Ossa (Campbell) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) – 6-4, 6-4

Consolation R32: Isabella Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) def. Catherine Blouin (Wofford) – 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

Consolation R16: Ellie Murphy (Appalachian State) def. Isabella Rivera Ortiz (East Carolina) – 6-2, 6-0

R64: Jingyi Li (Wake Forest) def. Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) – 4-6, 6-3, 6-1

Consolation R32: Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) def. Lizette Reding (Elon) – 7-6, 4-3 (retired)

Consolation R16: Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) def. Mckenzie Davis (Presbyterian) – 6-1, 2-6, 6-1

Consolation Quarterfinals: Ellie Murphy (Appalachian State) def. Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) – 6-2, 4-6 (10-6)

A2 Singles

R32: Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Maggie Pate (Appalachian State) – 7-6, 4-6, 7-5

R16: Sarah Hamner (South Carolina) def. Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) – 6-2, 6-2