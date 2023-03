GREENVILLE, N.C. – Due to potential rain in the forecast, the Purple-Gold Invitational schedule has been altered with the Pirates facing Massachusetts on Friday, Mar. 10 with first pitch scheduled for 8 p.m. inside Max R. Joyner Family Stadium.



Saturday’s schedule will remain unchanged and the times for Sunday’s games are to be announced. Below is the full updated weekend schedule:



Friday

UMass vs. East Carolina (8 p.m.)



Saturday

UMass vs. East Carolina (Noon)

Norfolk State vs. East Carolina (2:30 p.m.)

UMass vs. Norfolk State (5:00 p.m.)

Sunday

Norfolk State vs. UMass (TBA)

Norfolk State vs. East Carolina (TBA)