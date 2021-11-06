Rain ends Pirates’ fall tennis slate early

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Impending weather led to an earlier than expected end to the fall season for the East Carolina women’s tennis team as the final two days of the UNCW Invitational were cancelled.

The UNCW Invitational was the final event on the fall schedule for the Pirates, but East Carolina was only able to get matches in on Friday. The Pirates opened the tournament with a set of singles matches against Campbell. Alisa Hussain, who missed the ITA Carolina Regionals, returned to action with a victory, beating Anna Kopecka 7-5, 6-2. But that was the only win for East Carolina.

Ines Bachir and Laura Becker (who was making her debut in the Purple and Gold) both opened their matches by winning the first set. But the pair each saw their opponents answer back by winning the second set and then both of the Pirate players fell in the ensuing tiebreakers.

Friday’s play finished with a doubles matchup against the host Seahawks. Martina Muzzolon and Alisa Diercksen continued their strong play as a duo, beating Brinley Bell and Zoe Huffman 6-2. The Pirates were testing out new pairings of Hussain with Bachir while Becker teamed with Anne Lou Champion, but neither of the rookie tandems could pull out a win.

The Pirates will have a few months off before starting their dual match slate in the spring. The full schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

Singles Results

Vs. Campbell

Mialy Ranaivo (Campbell) def. Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) 6-4, 6-4

Marissa Pennings (Campbell) def. Alisa Diercksen (East Carolina) 6-0, 6-2

Rhona Cook (Campbell) def. Ines Bachir (East Carolina) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-8)

Alisha Hussain (East Carolina) def. Anna Kopecka (Campbell) 7-5, 6-2

Sandra Gines (Campbell) def. Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-0, 7-6

Mariana Ossa (Campbell) def. Laura Becker (East Carolina) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6)

Doubles Results

Vs. UNCW

Sasha Belaya/Lauren Gish (UNCW) def. Alisha Hussain/Ines Bachir (East Carolina) 7-5

Alisa Diercksen/Martina Muzzolon (East Carolina) def. Brinley Bell/Zoe Huffman (UNCW) 6-2

Maddy Muller-Hughes/Anna Daniels (UNCW) def. Laura Becker/Anne Lou Champion (East Carolina) 6-3