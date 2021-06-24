Report: ECU baseball coach one of three finalists for LSU job

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A report out of Louisiana said Wednesday that East Carolina University baseball coach Cliff Godwin is a finalist for the LSU head baseball job.

The report has Godwin, Notre Dame coach Link Jarrett and Arizona’s Jay Johnson as finalists for the position. Godwin once worked at LSU as an assistant coach.

Godwin was in Greenville Wednesday night and attended the J.H. Rose vs. D.H. Conley Class 3-A East Regional final baseball game, which Rose won 5-0. Godwin was asked if he could comment on his interest in the LSU job, which he politely said he could not. He was also asked if he thought he was a finalist for the LSU job and, again, Godwin did not comment.

Godwin was with his high school baseball coach, former Greene Central High School legend James “Rabbit” Fulghum, at Wednesday’s game.