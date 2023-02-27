CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WNCT) — Terry Holland, whose illustrious career in collegiate athletics included his tenure as East Carolina’s athletic director from 2004-2013, died Sunday, David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday morning. He was 80.

The Times-Dispatch reported that Holland was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2019, and he and his wife, Ann, had been living in the memory care center of a seniors community.

“Holland is credited with having overseen a comprehensive about-face in ECU athletics, effectively transforming football, basketball, and baseball – the big three men’s sports – from lackluster, losing teams into ones that achieved improved play if not winning seasons, championships, and select postseason competition,” Holland’s page in ECU Chronicles reads. “Holland was also the visionary and driving force behind an extensive, state-of-the-art transformation of ECU athletic facilities, upgrading and accommodating the major men’s sports as well as other sports, both men’s and women’s, comprising ECU athletics. Few in ECU history have rivaled Holland’s far-reaching legacy vis-à-vis athletic performance, infrastructure, and academic integrity among student-athletes.”

Holland was born in Clinton on April 2, 1942. A three-sport athlete at Clinton High School, Holland was named valedictorian of his class and went on to play basketball at Davidson College.

As a senior, Holland helped Davidson become nationally ranked for the first time ever.

After graduating in 1964, Holland stayed at Davidson as an assistant coach. He was promoted to head coach in 1969 and earned Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors three times.

In 1974 Holland took over as head coach at the University of Virginia. In 16 seasons with the Cavaliers, he compiled a 326-173 record. He was the program’s all-time winningest coach until Tony Bennett passed him earlier this year. Holland coached the Cavaliers to nine NCAA Tournament appearances, two Final Fours, a National Invitational Tournament championship and an ACC Tournament title. He was named ACC Coach of the Year twice.

He then returned to Davidson as athletic director from 1990-94, and held the same position at Virginia from 1994-2001. He retired briefly before becoming athletic director at ECU.

Holland hired Skip Holtz as ECU football coach in 2004. Holtz led the Pirates to back-to-back Conference USA championships in 2008 and 2009.

When Holtz left ECU for South Florida, Holland hired Ruffin McNeill to replace him. McNeill posted a 42-34 record in six seasons with the Pirates.

Holland also hired basketball coaches Ricky Stokes and Jeff Lebo, as well as baseball coach Billy Godwin.