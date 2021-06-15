Reports: ECU baseball coach Cliff Godwin one of two candidates considered for LSU job

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Several reports indicate East Carolina University baseball coach Cliff Godwin is one of two candidates being considered for the vacant LSU baseball job.

The reports say Godwin and Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco are the leading candidates for the job. Paul Mainieri retired after the Tigers were eliminated by Tennesse in the College World Series.

Godwin worked at both LSU and Ole Miss and is an attractive candidate for both jobs. Bianco is the all-time winningest coach at Ole Miss and has been the head coach there since 2001.

Godwin spent three years as an assistant for Bianco before coming to ECU. He also worked two years at LSU.

Godwin did not return a text message today asking for comment.