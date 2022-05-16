GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Former East Carolina Wide Receiver Tyler Snead has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to multiple reports on Sunday.

Stephen Igoe with CBS’ 247Sports.com and Hoist the Colours was among the sources reporting the news and posting about it to Twitter. Snead got a chance to participate in the Steelers’ rookie minicamp this past weekend and was impressive enough for the NFL squad to want his services further.

Igoe reports Snead signed an undrafted free agent contract on Sunday and was expected to be added to the teams’ 90-day roster “in the coming days.”

Snead was a three-year starter for the Pirates. In 2021 caught 67 passes for a career-best 855 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, he had 201 catches for 2,385 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also threw three touchdowns and ran for another.

Thank you Pirate Nation!!! pic.twitter.com/zVQBkF0Dbo — Tyler Snead (@TylerSnead11) January 7, 2022

On January 7th, he posted a tweet about his decision to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.