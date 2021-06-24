Reports say LSU to hire Arizona’s Johnson as next head baseball coach after ECU’s Godwin was finalist for job

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It looks like East Carolina University baseball coach Cliff Godwin won’t be trading his Pirate colors for LSU purple.

Published reports, including one from TheAdvocate.com newspaper in Baton Rouge, La., say LSU is set to hire Jay Johnson as its next baseball coach. Johnson and the Wildcats were recently eliminated from the College World Series after going 0-2.

Jay Johnson (AP photo)

SBNation.com’s Arizona baseball blog also reports Johnson has been hired away. Johnson has a 208-114 record at Arizona. His team lost to Coastal Carolina in the 2016 World Series, his first year as head coach.

Arizona completed a 45-18 record this season and won the Pac-12 regular-season title.

Godwin was one of a number of candidates for the LSU job. WNCT’s Brian Bailey reported on Wednesday said Godwin was a finalist for the position along with Johnson and Notre Dame’s Link Jarrett.

Godwin was once an assistant coach at LSU. Paul Mainieri retired last month with three years on his contract, citing health concerns.