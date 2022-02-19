Reynera captures bronze in 100 breaststroke at AAC championships

DALLAS – East Carolina junior Caitlin Reynera captured bronze in the 100 breaststroke after posting a career-best time of 1:01.93 at the 2020 American Athletic Conference Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening. The four-day event is being held at the Robson & Lindley Aquatics Center and Barr-McMillion Natatorium.

Reynera, who won five 100-yard breaststroke events during the season, topped her best time of the season which was at the TYR ’85 Invite (1:02.52). Her career-best time of 1:02.20 came when she swam for the University of Alabama.

Joining Reynera with personal-best times on the day were a trio of freshmen in Alayna Carlson (100 back/56.01/ninth), Meghan Armstrong (100 back/58.58/13th) and Rachel Gibson (100 breast/1:06.84/14th).

Senior Randi Palandro finished seventh in the 100 fly with a time of 54.89, while fellow seniors Mia Cote (56.56/15th) and Chelsea Marstellar (56.63/16th) established season-best times in the 100 fly.

Junior Polina Rukosuev took 14th in the 200 free with a time of 1:51.09. The 400 medley relay team of Carlson, Reynera, Palandro and Marstellar finished fifth with a time of 3:45.82, which was the Pirates second best time of the season in the 400 medley relay.

The fourth and final day of the American Swimming and Diving Championships will begin at 11 a.m. (EST) on Saturday with prelim action on ESPN+. The Saturday finals session is set to commence at 6 p.m. (EST), with seniors from competing teams being recognized prior to the start of the evening’s racing.

Women’s Teams Scores