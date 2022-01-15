Reynera, Palandro win events for Pirates at William & Mary Tri-Meet

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Junior Caitlin Reynera captured her sixth win in the 200 breaststroke on the season, while senior Randi Palandro finished first in the 100 butterfly highlighting East Carolina’s performance at the William & Mary Tri-Meet against the Tribe and Old Dominion. The Pirates dropped both meets falling to host William & Mary 185-73 and ODU 146.5-113.5.

“With two events to go, we were only down 10 points to ODU,” head coach Matt Jabs said. “We just ran out of people to put in events. With a small roster, that’s just going to happen. Proud of the way our girls competed. They fought hard all day. We had some very good swims and look forward to competing at home next weekend against GA Southern.”

Freshman Meghan Armstrong set season-best times in the 100 free (55.91) and 100 back (1:01.56), while junior Meghan French posted her fastest time in the 1000 free (10:38.27) finishing in second place. Senior Chelsea Marstellar posted her best time of the year in the 200 back (2:11.25) taking fifth.

Against the Monarchs, the Pirates won seven events highlighted by French (1000 free), Marstellar (200 fly/2:08.43), Reynera (100 breaststroke/1:05.12; 200 breaststroke/2:19.03), Palandro (100 fly/57.99) and junior Polina Rukoseuv (200 free/1:55.69; 500 free/5:11.08).

French (500 free/5:20.46), Palandro (50 free/24.45, 100 free/53.81), Reynera (100 fly/58.24) and Rukosuev (1000 free/10;49.72) all took second in additional events against Old Dominion.

Against William & Mary, Palandro (100 fly) and Reynera (200 breaststroke) each claimed top honors, while French (1000 free), Marstellar (200 fly), Reynera (100 fly/58.24, 100 breaststroke) and Rukoseuv (200 free) finished second in other events.

ECU returns to the pool and diving well on Saturday, Jan. 22 when it hosts Georgia Southern inside Minges Natatorium. The final home meet of the season is set to begin at 1 p.m. (EST).