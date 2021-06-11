Rocker, Vanderbilt blank ECU to take 1-0 series lead in Super Regional

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt starter Kumar Rocker out-dueled East Carolina starter Gavin Williams on Friday at Hawkins Field and the Commodores beat the visiting Pirates 2-0 in the opening game of their NCAA Super Regional.

Rocker (13-3) fanned 11 in 7 2/3 innings of scoreless ball while Williams (10-1) was charged with two earned runs in 8 1/3 innings while striking out 13.

Nick Maldonado got the final out of the eighth and Luke Murphy recorded his eighth save of the season with a perfect ninth for the Dores.

Vanderbilt (44-15) is now one win away from returning to the College World Series. East Carolina (44-16) can stave off elimination by winning Saturday’s contest scheduled to begin at noon.

Rocker threw 117 pitches (72 strikes) while working around three walks and three hits. The junior is now 7-1 with a 1.58 ERA and 72 strikeouts in eight career postseason appearances.

East Carolina tied a season low with three hits against Rocker. The hard-throwing right-hander is now eighth in Vanderbilt history with 297 career strikeouts, tied for third in program history for strikeouts in a season with 155 and tied for second with wins in a single Vanderbilt season (13).

One run of support was enough for Rocker, but Vandy added some insurance late anyway.

Enrique Bradfield legged out an infield single to second to start the eighth and then took second on a wild pitch. Carter Young dropped a sacrifice bunt moving Young to third ahead of Dominic Keegan.

Keegan bounced one to a drawn-in Zach Agnos at shortstop who threw home to nail Bradfield – but Bradfield beat the throw with a head-first slide and right-handed swipe of the plate making it 2-0.

Rocker had made it through two outs in the seventh before East Carolina’s leading hitter Connor Norby drove a two-strike single into right. That brought Maldonado into the game to face Thomas Francisco.

Francisco swung at a 3-0 pitch and popped up to Vandy’s Jayson Gonzalez at third to end the inning. The Pirates didn’t threaten again.

Vanderbilt scratched out a run early and made it stand.

With one out in the second, Parker Noland chopped a bunt single to the right of the pitcher’s mound. CJ Rodriguez then laced a 3-1 pitch into the left-field corner for a double putting runners at second and third for Javier Vaz.

Vaz took the first pitch he was offered and rolled out to second plating Noland and making it 1-0.

Rocker didn’t allow a hit until Alec Makarewicz’s single to begin the fifth rolled into right field. Two outs later Bryson Worrell walked ahead of Seth Caddell, but Rocker got Waddell to ground out to third ending the threat.

Agnos worked a one-out walk in the seventh only to see Rocker induced a lazy fly to short right and his 11th strikeout of the game to get out of the inning unscathed. The junior exited with two outs in the next inning and left to a standing ovation.