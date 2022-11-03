GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball program has announced its official rosters for the upcoming three-game Purple-Gold World Series, which begins Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Prior to the draft, ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin named Garrett Saylor (Purple) and Carter Spivey (Gold) as team captains.
Saylor selected Alec Makarewicz with his first pick while Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was Spivey’s initial draft pick.
The three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion Pirates, who began team practice in September, will play game two on Saturday (11:30 a.m.) and game three Sunday (Noon). Admission is free of charge for the weekend series.
The Purple team consists of Saylor, Makarewicz, Ryley Johnson, Merritt Beeker, Josh Grosz, Jaden Winter, Tyler Bradt, Lane Essary, Charlie Hodges, Willie Lumpkin, Justin Wilcoxen, Nick DeLisi, Miles Curley, Cam Clonch, Carter Cunningham, Connor Rasmussen, Jacob Starling and Cam Murphy. Parker Byrd and William Helms will serve as the bench coaches.
Gold is represented by Spivey, Jenkins-Cowart, Jake Hunter, Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, Zach Root, Trey Yesavage, Erik Ritchie, Jordan Little, Danny Beal, Ryan McCrystal, Cam Burgess, Lane Hoover, Colby Thorndyke, Josh Moylan, Joey Berini, Nathan Chrismon and Dixon Williams. Jonathan Childress and Brady Austin are the bench coaches.
Godwin, who will serve as series commissioner, has indicated that Purple will be the home team for games one and three and will occupy the third base dugout.
ECU will also hold its annual Meet the Pirates event Sunday. Following the scrimmage, Coach Godwin, his staff, and players will participate in an autograph session which will be held in the team dugouts. A special American Athletic Conference Championship pennant poster will be available to pick up prior to the team autograph session.
2022 Purple & Gold World Series Schedule (Free Admission)
Game 1: Friday, Nov. 4 (3:30 p.m.)
Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 5 (11:30 a.m.)
Game 3: Sunday, Nov. 6 (Noon)
2022 Meet the Pirates Schedule (Free Admission)
Noon: First pitch.
2:15 p.m. (approximate): Autograph session with players and coaches.
About East Carolina
- ECU captured its third-straight American Athletic Conference regular season championship in 2022, finishing the campaign with 46 victories – its most since a 47-victory campaign in 2019. East Carolina posted a 20-4 record in league play, outpacing second-place UCF by six games.
- The Pirates hosted an NCAA Regional for the fourth-straight season, joining Stanford as the only team to do so.
- ECU earned the No. 8 national seed, its highest since it was the No. 7 national seed in 2001 and hosted a regional in Wilson, N.C.
- The Pirates finished at No. 8 in the final 2022 NCAA RPI ranking.
- Godwin was tabbed the AAC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in his career in 2022.
- East Carolina returns the American Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year and Third-Team All-American RHP Carter Spivey as well as freshman All-America selection and AAC Baseball Championship Most Outstanding Player outfielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart and the 2022 squad’s leader in batting average outfielder Lane Hoover.
- ECU welcomes back six All-AAC honorees to this year’s squad: Lane Hoover (First Team), Carter Spivey (First Team), Cam Clonch (Second Team), Alec Makarewicz (Second Team), Garrett Saylor (Second Team) and Jacob Starling (Second Team).
- The Pirates finished among the top 40 nationally in 12 statistical categories in 2022, ECU was third among NCAA Division I squads in both fielding percentage and sacrifice flies.
- East Carolina is the only team in the nation to have won 40 games the last four seasons, host four-straight NCAA Regionals and play in three-straight NCAA Super Regionals.
- ECU checked in at No. 22 on D1Baseball’s recently-released Top 100 collegiate baseball programs.