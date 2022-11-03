GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball program has announced its official rosters for the upcoming three-game Purple-Gold World Series, which begins Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Prior to the draft, ninth-year head coach Cliff Godwin named Garrett Saylor (Purple) and Carter Spivey (Gold) as team captains.

Saylor selected Alec Makarewicz with his first pick while Jacob Jenkins-Cowart was Spivey’s initial draft pick.

The three-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion Pirates, who began team practice in September, will play game two on Saturday (11:30 a.m.) and game three Sunday (Noon). Admission is free of charge for the weekend series.

The Purple team consists of Saylor, Makarewicz, Ryley Johnson, Merritt Beeker, Josh Grosz, Jaden Winter, Tyler Bradt, Lane Essary, Charlie Hodges, Willie Lumpkin, Justin Wilcoxen, Nick DeLisi, Miles Curley, Cam Clonch, Carter Cunningham, Connor Rasmussen, Jacob Starling and Cam Murphy. Parker Byrd and William Helms will serve as the bench coaches.

Gold is represented by Spivey, Jenkins-Cowart, Jake Hunter, Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman, Zach Root, Trey Yesavage, Erik Ritchie, Jordan Little, Danny Beal, Ryan McCrystal, Cam Burgess, Lane Hoover, Colby Thorndyke, Josh Moylan, Joey Berini, Nathan Chrismon and Dixon Williams. Jonathan Childress and Brady Austin are the bench coaches.

Godwin, who will serve as series commissioner, has indicated that Purple will be the home team for games one and three and will occupy the third base dugout.

ECU will also hold its annual Meet the Pirates event Sunday. Following the scrimmage, Coach Godwin, his staff, and players will participate in an autograph session which will be held in the team dugouts. A special American Athletic Conference Championship pennant poster will be available to pick up prior to the team autograph session.

2022 Purple & Gold World Series Schedule (Free Admission)

Game 1: Friday, Nov. 4 (3:30 p.m.)

Game 2: Saturday, Nov. 5 (11:30 a.m.)

Game 3: Sunday, Nov. 6 (Noon)

2022 Meet the Pirates Schedule (Free Admission)

Noon: First pitch.

2:15 p.m. (approximate): Autograph session with players and coaches.

