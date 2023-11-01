GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball program has announced its official rosters for the upcoming three-game Purple-Gold World Series, which begins Friday at 3:45 p.m. from Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium.

Game times set for 2023 Purple-Gold World Series

Prior to the draft, 10th-year head coach Cliff Godwin named Danny Beal (Purple), Ryley Johnson (Purple), Justin Wilcoxen (Gold) and Jaden Winter (Gold) as team captains.



Team Gold owned the top pick and selected senior infielder Jacob Starling .



The four-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion Pirates, who began team practice in September, will play game two on Saturday (11:30 a.m.) and game three Sunday (12:15 p.m.). Admission is free of charge for the weekend series.



The Purple team is comprised of Ethan Norby (SP), Trey Yesavage (SP), Drew Bryan (SP), Walker Barron (C), Nick Parham (INF), Carter Cunningham (INF), Colby Wallace (INF), Joey Berini (INF), Luke Nowak (OF), Kenan Bowman (OF), Jason Janesko (OF), Isaac Armstrong (UTL), Nathan Chrismon (DH), Danny Beal (RP), Jake Hunter (RP), JD Little (RF), Parker Thomas (RP), Charlie Hodges (RP) and Chandler Williford (RP).



Gold is represented by Chris Kahler (SP), Zach Root (SP), Erik Ritchie (SP), Ryan McCrystal (C), Jacob Starling (INF), Cam Clonch (INF), Chaz Myers (INF), Dixon Williams (INF), Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (OF), Bristol Carter (OF), Chance Hall (OF), Davin Whitaker (DH), Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (RP), Aaron Groller (RP), Corey Costello (RP), Jackson DiLorenzo (RP), Michael Irby (RP) and Jack McDonald (RP).

Godwin, who will serve as series commissioner, has indicated that Purple will be the home team for games one and three and will occupy the third base dugout.

