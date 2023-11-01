GREENVILLE, N.C. – The East Carolina baseball program has announced its official rosters for the upcoming three-game Purple-Gold World Series, which begins Friday at 3:45 p.m. from Lewis Field at Clark-LeClair Stadium.
Game times set for 2023 Purple-Gold World Series
Prior to the draft, 10th-year head coach Cliff Godwin named Danny Beal (Purple), Ryley Johnson (Purple), Justin Wilcoxen (Gold) and Jaden Winter (Gold) as team captains.
Team Gold owned the top pick and selected senior infielder Jacob Starling.
The four-time defending American Athletic Conference regular season champion Pirates, who began team practice in September, will play game two on Saturday (11:30 a.m.) and game three Sunday (12:15 p.m.). Admission is free of charge for the weekend series.
The Purple team is comprised of Ethan Norby (SP), Trey Yesavage (SP), Drew Bryan (SP), Walker Barron (C), Nick Parham (INF), Carter Cunningham (INF), Colby Wallace (INF), Joey Berini (INF), Luke Nowak (OF), Kenan Bowman (OF), Jason Janesko (OF), Isaac Armstrong (UTL), Nathan Chrismon (DH), Danny Beal (RP), Jake Hunter (RP), JD Little (RF), Parker Thomas (RP), Charlie Hodges (RP) and Chandler Williford (RP).
Gold is represented by Chris Kahler (SP), Zach Root (SP), Erik Ritchie (SP), Ryan McCrystal (C), Jacob Starling (INF), Cam Clonch (INF), Chaz Myers (INF), Dixon Williams (INF), Jacob Jenkins-Cowart (OF), Bristol Carter (OF), Chance Hall (OF), Davin Whitaker (DH), Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (RP), Aaron Groller (RP), Corey Costello (RP), Jackson DiLorenzo (RP), Michael Irby (RP) and Jack McDonald (RP).
Godwin, who will serve as series commissioner, has indicated that Purple will be the home team for games one and three and will occupy the third base dugout.
About East Carolina
- Captured its fourth-straight American Athletic Conference regular season championship in 2023, finishing the campaign with 47 victories – the second most in a single campaign in program history.
- Made its seventh NCAA Regional appearance under head coach Cliff Godwin (2015, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2023).
- Reached the regional finals for the fourth straight season (2019, 2021, 2022, 2023).
- Notched its fifth straight 40-win season (2018, 2019, 2021, 2022, 2023).
- Placed a program single-season 11 players on the All-American Athletic Conference Teams (Three First Team, Eight Second Team and One All-Freshman Team).
- Had a student-athlete named American Athletic Conference Player or Pitcher of the Week eight times in 2023.
- Set the American Athletic Conference single-season record for runs scored (486), hits (668), walks drawn (317), RBI (445) and batters struck out (663).
- Established the program single-season record for walks drawn and batters struck out.
- Posted single-season program top-10 marks in runs scored (fifth), RBI (fifth), doubles (fifth/131), hits (sixth), stolen bases (seventh/87), triples (10th/14) and home runs (10th/75).
- Slotted in the Top 30 nationally in 13 statistical categories.
- Ranked in the various Top 25 polls every week of the 2023 season.
- Finished 13th nationally in average attendance (4,402) as well as 14th in total attendance (149,652) – both single-season program records.
- Won 12 of 14 weekend series while recording nine series sweeps, including five in American Athletic Conference play.
- Collected eighth consecutive AAC and ABCA Team Excellence Awards and has posted the highest GPA of any league outfit eight years running.
- Trey Yesavage was named Second Team All-America by four publications (Baseball America, D1Baseball, NCBWA and Perfect Game).