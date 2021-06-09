Ryan Davis finishes 18th in hammer at NCAA Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore. – Ryan Davis concluded his storied career Wednesday evening, taking 18th place in the hammer at the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Historic Hayward Field, home to numerous iterations of the IAAF World Championships, is playing host to the event through Saturday.

Davis produced a mark of 68.79 meters, falling just short of All-America status (top 16). His three attempts were 66.54, 68.79 and 66.11 meters respectively. Davis won the event at the American Athletic Conference Outdoor Championships with a school and league-record effort of 70.77 meters.

Thomas Mardal of Florida won the national title, turning in a mark of 76.74 meters on his second throw.

Up Next: Sommer Knight competes in the pole vault Thursday evening at 7 p.m.