Ryan McIntire named new diving coach at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina head coach Matthew Jabs announced on Wednesday that Ryan McIntire has been named the Pirates’ new diving coach. McIntire comes to ECU after a four-year stint as the head diving coach at Florida Atlantic University.

“We had a long list of very talented applicants, however Ryan stood out as the perfect fit for our program,” Jabs said. “I believe our divers are going to connect with him right away, and recruits will be attracted to his personality, knowledge, attention to detail and work ethic. I am really excited to have him with us as we move forward with the program.”

During his four years at FAU, McIntire coached multiple conference medalists and NCAA Zone qualifiers, as well as having at least one diver reach the A-final at the conference championships in each event every year.

Under McIntire’s tutelage, FAU’s Logan Downey was named 2020 and 2021 Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) Diver-of-the-Year, finishing first in the 1-meter and 3-meter springboard events this past season. Downey captured first-place on the 1-meter board in 2019 and 2020 as well. This past season, Selina Staudenherz earned Conference USA Freshman Diver-of-the-Year accolades with McIntire’s guidance.

He was selected as the 2021 CCSA Diving Coach-of-the-Year.

As a student-athlete at FAU, McIntire was named the CCSA Male Diver-of-the-Year and reached the final at the NCAA Zone Championships during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons. As a senior and captain of the team, McIntire earned the CCSA Most Outstanding Male Diver of the Championship title after claiming the 1-meter (398.35) and 3-meter events (414.55), breaking his own school records in both.

The Neptune Beach, Fla. native also gained coaching experience working with athletes at Boca Raton High School where he guided one diver to the state championship for the first time in school history; the school has had divers represented in the state championship every year since. As a coach, he also mentored a diver who won the USA Diving National Championship, as well as mentored multiple AAU national champions.

McIntire graduated from FAU with a bachelor’s degree in history in May 2017.